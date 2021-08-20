Rams' Jalen Ramsey: 'This Has Been My Best Camp'

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is regarded as one of the best coverage defensive backs in the NFL. He's added four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nominations to his resume throughout his five-year career.

Now entering his third season with the Rams, Ramsey will make his mark in the Los Angeles' secondary under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Morris, who served as the Atlanta Falcons interim head coach in 2020, received looks this offseason for other head coaching jobs after the Falcons filled their void. After all, Morris wound up joining the Rams, taking over the play-calling duties for last season’s No. 1 defensive unit.

Ramsey provided context about how he's adapted to Morris and what his new play-caller likes to do schematically.

“It has been going great,” Ramsey said when referencing Morris as his new defensive coordinator. “Feel like I’m building off of last year a lot. So, like, this has been my best camp so far and he has helped me a lot. He has taught me some new things that I did not know about. So that has been great. It has been fun.”

Each offseason players typically enter training camp with a goal in mind. It appears Ramsey has come in this year with a 'student of the game mindset', attempting to learn new techniques from Morris.

“A lot of different techniques I’ve picked up – inside and outside corners – things that help my game be a little bit smoother, a lot less wasted movement,” Ramsey said of Morris. “He’s also teaching me a lot about the offense and how I should be thinking about the game a little bit more. These are the things that (Brandon) Staley started. He and I had this relationship and it kind of started last year. But Coach ‘Heems’ brings it this year and kind of took it to another level. And maybe I’m just listening a little bit more. Maybe that’s what it is, but that has been good for me.”

In addition to Morris' background on defense, he's also served as a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in prior coaching stops. With that kind of expertise, Ramsey says that Morris is teaching him what the offense is trying to do and in what ways the defense can counteract their game plan. Essentially, Morris is teaching the defense how to envision what is coming so they can be one step ahead before the play unfolds.

“In the end of last year and this year has been a little bit different for me," Ramsey said. "Learning new roles, playing new positions and techniques has been fun, getting me more involved I feel like, and just helping me grow as a player."

Ramsey played primarily in the slot during the Rams-Cowboys joint practice two weeks ago. Whereas the two-day joint practice with the Raiders, Ramsey lined up in multiple spots, moving from the slot alignment to back on the outside along the boundary.

As someone like Ramsey who just logged arguably his best season last year, allowing just 36 completions in 2020 — being able to expand his versatility will take his superior ability up another notch.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.