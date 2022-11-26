Rams Jalen Ramsey on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘What Can’t He Do?’

Prior to the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey openly admitted that he wasn’t going to hype up and rain praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs.



But maybe he’s had a change of heart when it comes to his opponents.



Ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Ramsey spoke at length about who he considers being the MVP front-runner and the kind of difficulties he presents to a Rams team (3-7) that will be all but eliminated with a loss.



“One thing? Nah it ain’t just one,” Ramsey said on if there’s one thing that stands out about Mahomes. “It’s a lot of things. He’s probably MVP front-runner again right now, deservedly so. I mean, what can’t he do?”



Mahomes has proven time and again this season that there are few weaknesses to his game. Along with leading the league in passing yards (3,265) and passing touchdowns (28), he’s also third in average yards per completion and has the second-best QBR in the league (78.4).

And while he’s known mostly as an ultra-talented passer, Mahomes has continued to flash his mobility despite not being in the dual-threat conversation with guys like Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields. In a Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes threw a career-high 68 passing attempts but also rushed six times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“What can’t he do?” begins to ring truer and truer.



“Can make all the throws, extend plays, and obviously for DBs that’s always the most challenging aspect of it when you have a mobile quarterback who can extend plays and still make this same throws on the run,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey, a former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has not faced Mahomes since his arrival to LA. He’s 0-2 against the star quarterback in his career and will need a signature interception against him in order to give the Rams any chance at pulling off the upset.

The Rams and Chiefs kickoff from GEHA Field at 1:25 p.m. PT.



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

