Rams RB Kyren Williams: 'Good Progress' Toward Returning?

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams was placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury in the season opener.

The start of Kyren Williams' rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams got off to a rocky start, to say the least. 

After undergoing offseason surgery due to a foot injury he suffered in OTAs, the fifth-round running back injured his ankle on special teams in the first game of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills. 

He's been on injured reserve since then, but Rams coach Sean McVay said Williams is a "possibility" to enter the 21-day practice window off of IR as the bye week treads on for LA. His return couldn't come at a better time, as the admitted trade intentions between the Rams and starting running back Cam Akers clouds the future of LA's backfields, which is currently led by veteran Darrell Henderson Jr.

Williams, a 5-9, 199-pound back from Notre Dame, recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Fighting Irish, was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year, and tallied 2,153 yards on 419 carries in 26 games, which spanned two-plus seasons for the Irish. In 2021 he also added 151 yards on 14 kick returns, averaging 10.8 yards per return.

Despite the offseason injury, Williams was still fixing to be LA's No. 3 back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. Now given the state of the Rams' backfield, Williams could soon become a focal point of the offense once he's fully healthy and off of IR. 

The Rams come out of their bye week to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 30. 

