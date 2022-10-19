Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights

The Los Angeles Rams may have gotten back into the win column on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but they are far from where they need to be in order to defend their Super Bowl title.

Many of those issues lay on the offensive side of the ball as well, where coach Sean McVay has suddenly found himself short of both offensive line depth, and playmakers.

And according to a report from ESPN, the Rams could be in the mix to trade for one of the NFL's brightest young offensive stars, Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey.

"Buffalo and others would love to have McCaffrey's skills in their backfield," Fowler said in the report. "The Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been implicated in McCaffrey's market, too.

Los Angeles, which has the NFL's second-worst rushing attack in front of only the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, is already reported to be shopping disgruntled running back Cam Akers, clearing the way for a potential addition to the backfield.

As it so happens, McCaffrey would fill not only fill many of the Rams' explosive playmaking needs in the run game, but also that same much-needed ability in the passing game.

Just last week against the Rams, McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage in 20 total touches. And for the season, the Stanford product has 670 yards from scrimmage on 118 touches, with three touchdowns, in an otherwise anemic offense.

So yes, the Rams would obviously love to add that type of playmaker to their arsenal, and the Panthers are also widely reported to be listening to offers.

But the biggest question is, can the Rams afford what promises to be a steep asking price?

As we have seen in recent years, they are certainly not afraid to try.

