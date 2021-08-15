How Good Can Rams' Jacob Harris Be This Season?

Jacob Harris has had an unorthodox road to get to where he is now as one of the members of the latest Los Angeles Rams draft class.

Coming into college, American football wasn't even his primary sport. He was focused on a different kind of football.

"I kind of had an idea of what my future could be with soccer," Harris told team reporters. "But football was just so much more intriguing and exciting."

He verbally committed to Florida Gulf Coast to play soccer, but his passion drifted to the gridiron and he bet on himself as a walk-on at Western Kentucky.

For a year, Harris attempted to make an impact at WKU, but he found an opportunity and bet on himself by transferring to UCF, a school coming off the heels of an undefeated season.

His 6'5" frame and blazing 4.40 speed set him apart from other players on the team and he began getting looks during games as a unique deep threat with the body of a tight end.

While Harris may not have been UCF's best receiver during his time there, his one-of-a-kind skillset prompted the Rams to select him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris was primarily used as a wide receiver in college, but is listed as a tight end on the Rams' depth chart and the team got to see the once-upon-a-time soccer player start in the team's first preseason contest.

The fourth-round pick fits the build of the post-modern tight end, an athletic freak with speed that mirrors a wide receiver. And he was on full display last night, collecting the most targets (7) and receptions (4) among any Rams in its preseason-opening 13-6 loss to the Chargers.

Harris' first catch might have been his best catch, converting a 3rd and 6 with a 13-yard gain.

Harris also showed some areas of improvement. He did fumble on the Rams' lone touchdown drive in the game, but it was recovered by fellow wide receiver J.J. Koski.

He also nearly scored a touchdown in the third quarter but could not get his feet in bounds. The throw could have been placed nicer by quarterback Devlin Hodges, however.

Overall, Harris proved in his NFL debut that he belongs in this offense and a role in his rookie year is very possible. He's got parts of his game that still need some fine-tuning but there is room in this offense for him to shine during the regular season.

