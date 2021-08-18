Rams-Raiders Joint Practice Preview: What to Expect

Sean McVay sidelined 38 players in the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers on Saturday. But as the Raiders roll into Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Wednesday to partake in a two-day joint practice, the starters should receive a heavy dose of looks.

Training camp practices and preseason games are all part of the evaluation process for coaches this time of year, but if anything is held in the highest regard, joint practices would be it. They're the closest thing that will replicate a simulation of what teams may do in the regular season.

Therefore, Wednesday and Thursday will be two of the most informative days of training camp.

“We’re looking at the Rams experience as a couple more preseason games,” Jon Gruden told Las Vegas reporters on Tuesday. “You might not see the starters in the Rams game as much as you’ll see them if you were at practice. Sean McVay and I will talk about that a little bit and try to come up with what we deem as the best thing for both of our teams. We want to see the best against the best, and we want to use the preseason game to see the guys that are inexperienced to see where they are in terms of their growth.”

Gruden stated the joint practices will be heavy on using the team's starters and the preseason game will feature more of the inexperienced players. Essentially, a similar blueprint to how McVay handled the Rams' first joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Week 1 preseason matchup.

In addition to the scrimmage-like environment, Gruden told Las Vegas reporters they would go through 1-on-1’s, a two-minute drill, red zone simulations, second-and-longs and third-down situations.

While teams are generally shy about opening up the playbook in the preseason as they don't want to reveal their hand, Gruden said the Raiders would try things in the joint practice that they'll do in the regular season.

“You have to prepare yourself for the season, and that means you got to do things you’re going to do in September,” Gruden said. “So, we’re going to try and do some of those things against the Rams and I’m sure they will too.”

McVay did not have a media availably Tuesday, leading up to the Rams' joint practice. However, he will do so following Wednesday's practice, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Each of the two-day joint practices will start at 10 A.M. PT and finish at 12:00 P.M. PT.

The Rams and Raiders will then kick off their Week 2 matchup of the preseason slate on Saturday night at 7 P.M. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.