Even Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seemed befuddled by the outcome, a 17-16 win over Las Vegas on Thursday night that featured all sorts of zaniness, capped by Ram-for-a-day (or so) QB Baker Mayfield executing a length-of-the-field TD drive with 1:45 to play.

“Just like we drew it up,” coach Sean McVay said, adding, “I’m still kind of like, ‘what the hell is going on right now?''

Here is what was going on ... follow along!

The latest opponent to add that list of names is the Las Vegas Raiders, as they travel to Los Angeles for a matchup on Thursday night. However, the Raiders themselves have not had a season to remember either.

In a battle of two of the NFL's bigger disappointments this season, the Rams will look to avoid losing their seventh game in a row. Doing so, of course, will be much easier said than done.

A storyline to watch for the Rams on Thursday though will be the quarterback Baker Mayfield, who they claimed off of waivers when he was released by the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield is listed as active and could see his first action as a Ram only two days after joining the team.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates when the Rams host the Raiders on Thursday night from SoFi stadium.

Live updates will be made available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Raiders 10

Rams win the toss and defer, will start the game on defense.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 5 Derek Carr takes a shot down the sideline to Davante Adams for a gain of 32 yards and a first down.

The Raiders convert another 3rd down as Carr finds Abdullah on the screen for a gain of 13 yards on 3rd and 9.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Jacobs gets into the end zone for the 1-yard touchdown. Carlson's extra point attempt is good to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 9:13 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:47 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 32.

After 2nd and 1 the Rams go backwards on two straight plays to go three and out, leading to a punt.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 20.

Mack Hollins gets the end-around on 2nd and 10, picking up 17 yards followed by a gain of 15 on the pass from Carr.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: Carlson drills the 52-yard field goal to extend the Raiders' lead to 10- with 2:52 left in the first quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:41 off the clock.

Baker Mayfield comes in at quarterback and connects with Van Jefferson for a gain of 21 yards on his first snap as a Ram.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay's 55-yard field goal is good to cut the Raiders lead to 10-3 with :06 left in the first quarter. The drive went 29 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:16 off the clock.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 31.

SECOND QUARTER: Rams 3, Raiders 13

Hollins continues to torch the Rams defense, this time picking 16 yards on a carry deep into Los Angeles territory.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: Carlson drills the 31-yard field goal to extend the Raiders' lead to 13-3 with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:26 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 22.

Mayfield finds Atwell who slips out of a tackle and records the 22-yard reception to move across midfield.

On 3rd and 13 Mayfield fires a strike over the middle to Ben Skowronek for a gain of 22 yards for the first down.

FUMBLE RECOVERY RAIDERS: Akers kills the Rams' drive as he fumbles, which the Raiders jump on and recover.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 17.

Carr finds Adams down the sideline again, picking up 35 yards on 3rd and 3 to move into the red zone.

INTERCEPTION RAMS: Carr throws up a duck under pressure and it is intercepted in the end zone.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 20.

The Rams can't get much of anything going and run the clock out to go into halftime.

THIRD QUARTER: Rams 3, Raiders 13

The Rams will start their drive at their own 18.

The Rams get a first down out of the half but then move backwards and are forced to punt once again.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 42.

The Raiders can't overcome a holding on first down and will punt after going three and out.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 13.

More of the same for the Rams as they go three and out, and are forced to punt once more.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 17.

The Rams defense matches the Raiders defense three and out, forcing the Raiders to punt.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 17.

Mayfield uncorks a deep bomb to Atwell that falls incomplete, but a defensive pass interference call gifts the Rams a first down.

Mayfield dumps it to Atwell on a screen on 3rd and 10, but the first down is brought back due to a holding call.

Gay's 61-yard field goal attempt is no good as the penalty on 3rd down costs the Rams three points.

The Raiders will start their drive at the Rams 49.

FOURTH QUARTER: Rams 17, Raiders 16

On 4th and 1 Carr sneaks it himself and picks up a gain of 3 yards for the first down to extend the drive.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: Carlson drills the 36-yard field goal to extend the Raiders' lead to 16-3 with 12:20 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 31 yards on 11 plays, taking 5:22 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

Another drive means another three and out for the Rams, as they are again forced to punt, but an offsides penalty gifts them a first down.

On 1st and 20 Mayfield dumps it to Williams for 10 yards followed by a strike to Skowronek for 14 yards and the first down.

Mayfield and Atwell connect for a gain of 13 yards on 3rd and 10 for a first down, moving the ball into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Akers plunges in for the 1-yard touchdown. Gay's extra point attempt is good to cut the Raiders' lead to 16-10 with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 17 plays, taking 9:01 off the clock.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 25.

The Rams defense comes up with the much needed stop, forcing a Raiders punt after the three and out.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 2.

Mayfield's pass is intercepted on 3rd and 1 but the Raiders are called for pass interference to keep the Rams' drive alive.

Another penalty on the Raiders as they are called for unsportsmanlike conduct, gifting the Rams another 15 yards.

Mayfield finds Skowronek for 32 yards and then 9 yards as the Rams move to the edge of the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Mayfield finds Jefferson for the 23-yard touchdown. Gay's extra point attempt is good to give the Rams a 17-16 lead with :09 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 98 yards on 8 plays, taking 1:35 off the clock.

INTERCEPTION RAMS: Rapp intercepts Carr's pass which will allow the Rams to kneel off the final three seconds and win this game.

END OF GAME

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.