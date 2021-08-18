Rams-Raiders Joint Practice: Top Takeaways

The Rams hosted the Raiders for a two-day joint practice on Wednesday, and they'll pick up right where they left off on Thursday. Following the practice sessions, the two teams will square off on Saturday for their second preseason game of the season.

While there's always a lot to unpack following a joint practice, here are the top takeaways:

Matthew Stafford's Day

It's still training camp and this is the period of the year where teams will install new things, but Stafford was intercepted three times by the Raiders defense on Wednesday.

“I made a couple poor decisions I wish I had back," Stafford said following practice.

Stafford stated they introduced some new things to the offense, but acknowledged the interceptions are on him and he'll work to fix them. When teams are working out the kinks of new plays, this is the time to do it. Stafford said he's glad this occurred in practice versus doing it in a game.



However, it wasn't all bad for Stafford as he had his moments of letting it loose as well.

Jalen Ramsey's Outing

Just as he did throughout the joint practice with the Cowboys, Ramsey lined up from the slot alignment.

Ramsey is regarded as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL, but receiver Hunter Renfrow gave him all he could handle.

Another thing to note: players were not to tackle their opposition to the ground in this joint practice. However, Ramsey was going full force and players didn’t take that too lightly.

Tempers Flare

Tensions were raised once again between players at a joint practice. Nobody should be surprised as this is now a common theme for joint practices in which they reach a level of intensity where things get chippy and this was nothing shy of that.

Sean McVay's Assessment

“I didn’t like how sloppy it felt overall," McVay said in regards to the extracurricular activities that transpired between the two teams.

McVay later reiterated he doesn’t want it to seem like they didn’t get anything out of today’s joint practice — they did — but he’d like a better structure for tomorrow.

"I'm not concerned," McVay said regarding the outing from the Rams offense. "We don't do any sort of game-planning for these practices. This is a great opportunity to test a lot of our rules. That's what I like about Matthew — he's aggressive trying things out so you can be smart with that decision-making thought process."

McVay remained level-headed regarding his offense. With new things being implemented, he feels confident that things will get cleaned up for the better as they move forward.

Other Standouts

- Linebacker Travin Howard picked off Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota

- Cornerback Robert Rochell also intercepted Mariota

- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson flashed his deep threat ability once again as him and Stafford continue to build their chemistry

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.