Rams Offseason Priority: Bolster Offensive Line or Pass Rush?

The Los Angeles Rams have a clear need at the line of scrimmage - but which side should be addressed first?

The Los Angeles Rams have grown accustomed to playing well into January but endured a difficult 5-12 season on the backs of the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

As a result, Los Angeles entered the offseason earlier than usual - but received a jolt with the news that coach Sean McVay will hold off on retirement for at least another year.

Now, all eyes are focused on making sure next season isn't a repeat ... so what should the Rams do to take a step forward?

Perhaps the biggest focal point is on something out of their control - staying healthy. Los Angeles battled injury troubles during training camp and the problem only worsened as he year went on, marked by quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all missing the last several games.

But the Rams were hit harder on the offensive line than anywhere else, starting 12 different players up front - excluding rookie right guard Logan Bruss, who was in the mix to start before suffering an injury in August.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles struggled to keep its four quarterbacks upright, allowing the third-most sacks in the league at 59. Similarly, the Rams struggled to get after opposing quarterbacks, ranking No. 21 league-wide in sacks with 38.

So, there's a clear need for help in the trenches - but which one should Los Angeles focus on during free agency?

According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams should place an emphasis on fixing the offensive line - particularly the interior, signing now-Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic in free agency.

Current Rams center Brian Allen has struggled with major injuries throughout his career, and a series of smaller but nevertheless limiting injuries in 2022 once again kept him off the field for lengthy stretches of the season. As good as Allen can be when healthy, and despite the fact he just signed a three-year contract last offseason, the Rams can get out of his deal fairly cleanly and probably should look for a more reliable option to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. Pocic had a breakout 2022 season in Cleveland, a similar offense to the Rams' predicated on a wide-zone rushing attack. Pocic’s 79.0 grade in 2022 ranked third among centers, with his 94.2 run-blocking grade on outside zone runs placing second. Los Angeles can solidify its interior here while getting healthy at other spots. - PFF's Brad Spielberger

The 27-year-old Pocic played his college ball in the deep south at LSU and enjoyed his "breakout" season in the Midwest but has plenty of experience out West, starting 40 games across five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks.

In Los Angeles, Pocic would slide into the starting role at center, replacing the aforementioned Allen and Matt Skura while offering a sense of stability for Stafford.

McVay and Stafford have previously stressed the significance of having a commanding presence at center, something that was lacking in 2022 due to the injuries and resulting flux of players at the position.

Ultimately, both sides of the line of scrimmage should receive heightened attention this offseason - but per PFF, the offensive line needs it most ... and Pocic could be the answer.

