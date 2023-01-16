How Good of A Fit Would Mike LaFleur Be With Rams?

With the departure of Liam Coen back to Kentucky, Mike LaFleur is rumored to be the Rams next offensive coordinator.

The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry this season from the team that won the Super Bowl just a year ago, and now they look to right the ship this offseason.

One of the first steps they will likely take is hiring an offensive coordinator to turn things around on offense. With Liam Coen returning to Kentucky after just one season as the Rams' offensive coordinator, the job is open once again.

However, some rumors have already listed Mike Lafleur as the next Rams' offensive coordinator. LaFleur, who held the same position with the New York Jets in 2022 before being fired, presents an interesting possibility.

In terms of scoring offense, the Jets were worse than the Rams. The Rams averaged 18.1 points per game (27th) while the Jets only managed 17.4 points per game (29th) under LaFleur.

So, it becomes reasonable to wonder how good of a hire LaFleur would be for the Rams. Well, it would likely help LaFleur to work under a coach widely considered an offensive genius in Sean McVay, as well as work with a reliable quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Yes, Stafford had health issues this season, but he is one year removed from throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 67.2 of his passes. Comparatively speaking, it would be a better quarterback situation than he had with the Jets.

There is no concrete information or announcement of who will be the next offensive coordinator for the Rams just yet. If it is LaFleur, though, while it might not seem like a great fit at first, it has the potential to return the Rams' offense to how potent it was in 2021.

