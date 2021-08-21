Rams' Punt Returners Proving to be a Bright Spot

Two punt returners of the Rams were recognized by Next Gen Stats for their efforts in the preseason.

One of the main takeaways from the Rams preseason opener was how fast the team’s punt returners looked on the field. Rookie Tutu Atwell and second-year player Raymond Calais both received cracks at being the deep man and they delivered.

According to Next Gen Stats, Atwell was the fastest punt returner throughout the first week of preseason games. He was clocked at a high of 20.35 mph. In addition to returning punts, Atwell also finished the game with two catches for 21 yards.

Meanwhile, Calais recorded the second-fastest speed among punt returners, trailing just Atwell. Calais topped out at 20.13 mph. He also mixed in among the Rams' group of running backs, handling seven carries for 14 yards.

In recent seasons, the Rams have had difficulties finding a stable group of kick and punter returners. However, based on the performance of Atwell and Calais in the preseason opener, the Rams find themselves in a good situation.

Flipping the field with a quality return is crucial. It may not be analyzed to the extent of a team's offensive unit, but a good return could be the difference between the kicker being in field goal range, or having to punt at the end of drives.

Now with Atwell and Calais posied to presumably fill these roles, the Rams have a lot to be hopeful about when it comes to their returners giving them good field position.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.