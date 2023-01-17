Rams Coach Raheem Morris' Colts Interview Goes 'Really Well'

Are the Los Angeles Rams ready to deal with one more loss to round out their Super Bowl defense?

That loss could come in the form of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' top headset on Friday. Morris, 46, has spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles, serving as the defensive coordinator for both their championship run last season and this year's futile attempt at a repeat.

"The Colts’ interview with ... Raheem Morris on Friday went really well," Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported. Keefer hints that, if Morris is indeed offered the Indianapolis job, he could make off with some of the Rams' current assistants as well. "There’s a good chance that, if given the opportunity, Morris could build a strong coaching staff. A few names he might consider: Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson for defensive coordinator and Rams passing game coordinator and QBs coach Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator."

Fresh off a brutal 4-12-1 that bid farewell to Frank Reich (and gave way to controversial interim coach choice Jeff Saturday), the Colts' have already built an extensive search that is also said to include renowned assistants like Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and New York Giants defensive boss Don "Wink" Martindale.

Of their list thus far, only Morris and the interim boss Saturday have prior head coaching experience. The former has amassed a 21-38 record as a head coach, previously fulfilling the role in Tampa Bay (2009-11) and Atlanta (2020), holding the interim label after Dan Quinn's firing.

Morris's experience with the Buccaneers is perhaps best remembered for the 2010 campaign when he not only improved Tampa's win total by seven from the prior season but also allowed them to become the first team since the merger to start 10 rookies and earn a winning record.

Since his ousting in 2011, Morris has built momentum toward a second chance at coaching through diverse assistant endeavors, primarily on Quinn's staff in Atlanta. He was the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator for five seasons (2015-19) and also served as the receivers coach (2016-19). That stretch included an appearance in Super Bowl LI in 2018, the Falcons' first in 18 years. Morris was Atlanta's defensive coordinator at the time of Quinn's firing and posted a 4-7 record over the last 11 games.

In addition to the Colts' consideration, Morris has also reportedly attracted the attention of the Denver Broncos for their vacancy. The Rams are not among those interviewing, as head coach Sean McVay recently announced his intentions to return for a seventh season at the Southern California helm.

