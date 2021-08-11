Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Rams Claim OT Ryan Pope Via Waivers

On Wednesday, the Rams added offensive line depth.
Author:

After yesterday’s flurry of transactions and an open roster spot available, the Los Angeles Rams claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. 

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman has encountered a surplus of stops since his NFL career began as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Since 2019, he's had stints with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most recently in 2020, Pope was a part of the Packers' practice squad. 

Recommended Articles

IMG-9980
Play

Rams Add Offensive Line Depth Via Waivers

On Wednesday, the Rams added offensive line depth.

USATSI_16225725
Play

Rams Preseason: How They'll Utilize Quarterbacks

Which quarterbacks will play in the Rams first preseason game?

USATSI_16478265
Play

Rams' Sean McVay Weighs in on RB2 Role

Xavier Jones should be in for a bigger role in 2021 after two weeks of practice

However, Pope has yet to gather his first NFL snap in a regular season game. In college, he started games as a sophomore and finished his senior year as a staple among the Aztecs' front five, earning second-team all-Mountain West honors. 

As coach Sean McVay has already noted: significant starters and some reserves, will not play in the preseason games. The addition of Pope will offer depth at offensive tackle during the evaluation process of training camp and the preseason.

Continue Reading: Rams Preseason — How They'll Utilize Quarterbacks

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-9980
News

Rams Add Offensive Line Depth Via Waivers

USATSI_16225725
News

Rams Preseason: How They'll Utilize Quarterbacks

USATSI_16478265
News

Rams' Sean McVay Weighs in on RB2 Role

USATSI_16225694
Podcasts

Rams Podcast: Depth Chart Dynamics

Rams - Hard Knocks
News

'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras Back on Rams?

USATSI_14764356
News

Rams Camp: Two Players Miss Final UC Irvine Practice

USATSI_16478192
News

Rams Make Three Transaction Moves

4C75CC47-DD41-43F2-AC87-20F92664D56E
News

Rams’ Leonard Floyd Turning Heads at Camp