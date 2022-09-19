Skip to main content

Sean McVay: 'Happy to Get A Win' After Shaky Fourth Quarter Performance vs. Falcons

The Rams nearly saw a large fourth quarter lead slip away vs the Atlanta Falcons, but held on for the win.

In sports, a win is a win. Whether you blow a team out by 70 points or scrape by to win by one, all that matters when the clock hits zero is putting another notch in the win column.

For the Los Angeles Rams, their 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons perfectly encapsulates this idea. While they at one point held a 28-3 lead and seemed to be cruising to a blowout victory, they nearly saw the lead slip away in the fourth quarter. 

Entering the fourth quarter, the Rams held a 28-10 lead and seemingly were on track to comfortably bounce back from their Week 1 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Of course, that was far from the case.

After hitting a field goal to make it a 31-10 lead, the game turned upside down. The next three possessions for the Rams went like this: Falcons touchdown, Rams punt blocked and returned for a touchdown, followed by a Rams fumble. 

They held on, though, and were able to get the win regardless. After the game coach Sean McVay readily admitted that despite the poor fourth-quarter performance, a win is indeed a win regardless. 

"I'm happy to get a win. I'll take them any way I can get them," McVay said. "I'll take a peek at the film and find ways to be better. There's no question about it. We can do it in all three phases."

"That's the kind of locker room that we have, which is great. We have guys that are going to do everything they can to try to be as good as they possibly can, both individually, as a unit, or a team. So I feel great about getting the win under our belt and learning from it.”

At the end of the day, the Rams will be happy to leave Sunday with a win after a disastrous fourth quarter. However, if they have any dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions, games like this can't happen. If they continue to happen, it won't be long until a team punishes them for it.

