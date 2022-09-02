Sony Michel Signs with Chargers; Could He Come Back to Bite Rams?

After three months with the Miami Dolphins, former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is back in LA. But he's now across the imaginary pond, as the 27-year-old signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Michel led the Rams in carries (208) and rushing yards (845) last season on the way to winning his second Super Bowl ring. His presence was vital in the Rams' late push toward the postseason, but the re-emergence of Cam Akers along with the steadiness of Darrell Henderson Jr. in the backfield slowly forced Michel down the pecking order.

He's now set to take on a similarly pivotal role with the other team in LA after getting stuck in a crowded Dolphins running back room. But there's one obvious thing Don't the Chargers already have one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL?

Indeed, Austin Ekeler has become one of the league's most versatile players as he enters his sixth season. In 2021, while only rushing for the 11th-most yards (911) and the 14th-most carries, he still tied Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathon Taylor for most touchdowns at the position (20).

This was boosted by his elite receiving numbers, as Ekeler led all runnings backs in receiving yards (647) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

In total, Ekeler had the eighth-most touches among running backs last season (276), but bringing in a guy like Michel could signal a plan to limit this a bit as the Chargers go all-in for a shot at contending in the AFC. The Chargers and coach Brandon Staley could have gone with their rookie fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller in the backfield. But adding a workhorse-like back in Michel shows a clear attempt by the team to ease the load off of Ekeler by putting the ball in the hands of a guy who has proven the workload he can handle.

And as for the proof? Michel actually carried the ball two more times (208) than Ekeler did (206) last season and had five games of 20-plus touches. Surprisingly, Ekeler had one fewer, with four games of 20 or more touches.

This information is probably interesting to Chargers fans. But how could it (eventually) affect the Rams?

As a backup in a different conference, Michel's potential impact against his former team is slim. But considering his proven résumé and the fact that Ekeler still has this season and the next before he hits free agency, the Chargers will likely employ Michel with a respectable workload as the season progresses.

This could potentially line up perfectly for a highly-anticipated matchup between the intracity rivals. The Rams and Chargers are set for a matchup on New Year's Day in Week 17. And if everything goes to plan, both teams are likely to remain in position for postseason contention at this point.

After 15 games of action leading up to that point, the workload on Ekeler's shoulders could be significant even with Michel's presence. Depending on the Chargers' record, Staley deems it best to split carries between Ekeler and Michel, using the former in his role as an elite receiving back and inserting the latter as a bowling ball-like weapon in the red zone.

As a result, while the Rams are expecting to go all-in at stopping Ekeler, Michel could be the initiator of slight revenge against his former team with some crucial goal-line touches.

And with even just one trip to the end zone in Week 17, Michel could officially make the Rams regret not retaining him in the midst of a game that could be a fight toward the postseason.

