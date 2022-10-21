Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football

At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.

However, as promising as his career was at one point, Gurley has not taken an NFL snap since 2020 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. While he hasn't taken played in two years, he has yet to officially sign and submit retirement papers, which had left the door at least cracked slightly for a potential return.

That door was closed by Gurley himself, though, who confirmed in an NFL Network interview with Andrew Siciliano that he is done playing even if he has yet to officially retire.

When Siciliano hinted at him hanging it up officially due to recent Twitter activity, Gurley responded with “I don’t think there’s any question about that one." Later in the interview, when asked for clarification about being done, Gurley said, “Yeah, most definitely.”

Gurley spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL from 2015-2018. He was named an All-Pro twice and his 5,404 rushing yards as a Ram are good for sixth all-time in franchise history.

While his decline was rather steep due to his injuries, Gurley's peak was one of the best of any running back in recent memory, as he made any Rams' game appointment television.

