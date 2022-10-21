Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football
At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
However, as promising as his career was at one point, Gurley has not taken an NFL snap since 2020 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. While he hasn't taken played in two years, he has yet to officially sign and submit retirement papers, which had left the door at least cracked slightly for a potential return.
That door was closed by Gurley himself, though, who confirmed in an NFL Network interview with Andrew Siciliano that he is done playing even if he has yet to officially retire.
When Siciliano hinted at him hanging it up officially due to recent Twitter activity, Gurley responded with “I don’t think there’s any question about that one." Later in the interview, when asked for clarification about being done, Gurley said, “Yeah, most definitely.”
Gurley spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL from 2015-2018. He was named an All-Pro twice and his 5,404 rushing yards as a Ram are good for sixth all-time in franchise history.
Rams 'Made a Push' Alongside 49ers in Christian McCaffrey Trade Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Rams came up short on a potential deal to acquire Carolina Panthers running Christian McCaffrey via trade. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers struck gold.
NFC WEST TRADE: Panthers Send Star RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone 'Continuing to Grow'
The Los Angeles Rams have battled adversity on the offensive line all season. For center Jeremiah Kolone, facing unexpected obstacles and coming out better for it is nothing new.
While his decline was rather steep due to his injuries, Gurley's peak was one of the best of any running back in recent memory, as he made any Rams' game appointment television.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!