Honey Badger Hunt: Rams WR Allen Robinson II Wants LA to Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

Mathieu could potentially be the fourth All-Pro on LA's defense should he sign

Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson II is still settling into his new home in Hollywood after signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the defending champs in March.

But in his short time as a Ram, Robinson has already been active in trying to recruit free agent talent to LA through social media. On Friday, he used two simple emojis to let former Bears teammate Akiem Hicks that LA is the place to be.

Now, Robinson's Twitter likes might've given away who he wants the Rams to target next.

On Thursday, Robinson liked a tweet from NFL analyst Jordan Schultz that mentioned the Rams as a "dark horse" team to sign former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. The safety enters his 10th season in the NFL and would make a nice veteran addition to a LA defense that is loaded with All-Pro talent, but could use some depth in the secondary. Robin Alam, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Mathieu spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. After five years with the Cardinals and one season with the Texans, the 29-year-old seemed set in his role as the face of Kansas City's secondary. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

But after reportedly not receiving an extension offer from Kansas City, the Chiefs allowed Mathieu to walk in free agency this offseason.

In 2021 Mathieu came away with one interception and three fumble recoveries while accounting for 76 total tackles on the Chiefs' defense. He could be the piece the Rams need to take their defense to another level.

There's no telling how the deal would work financially for the Rams, or if Mathieu would be willing to take the pay cut to sign with them. However, if you can add him to a defense already featuring Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner, Rams general manager Les Snead will find a way to get it done, hopefully making Robinson happy in the process.

Tyrann Mathieu (middle) Allen Robinson II Les Snead

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.