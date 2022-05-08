Skip to main content

Von Miller To The Dallas Cowboys? 'Almost!' Former Rams Star Tells Micah Parsons

We know that in addition to the Bills and the Rams, the Cowboys flirted with the idea of signing the Texas native Miller.

Despite entering the market at the age of 33, former Los Angeles Rams edge Von Miller was one of the most pursued free agents in the NFL this offseason. 

Eventually, he got his payday as well, signing an extremely lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Now, it seems Miller has been hinting that he "almost'' signed with the Dallas Cowboys to form with Micah Parsons what would have been among the most fearsome linebacker duos in the NFL.

We know that in addition to the Bills and the Rams, the Cowboys flirted with - or at least did their "due diligence on'' the idea of signing the Texas native Miller.

But according to Miller, it was more than flirting. He seems to be saying he was "almost'' a Cowboy.

von ram cow

Von Miller

Cowboys - Miller Gregory

Gregory, Miller

micah von

Micah, Von

Miller posted a photo on his Instagram story with Cowboys linebacker Parsons with the caption “damn @_micahparsons11 It almost happened.”

Miller grew up in DeSoto and starred at Texas A&M. In 2010, Denver selected him as the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. He has since averaged 11.55 sacks per season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

Kupp, Donald and Stafford were all in the top 30 of player sales for the 2021 season.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
Play

Texas Ex Kicker Cameron Dicker: Rams Best Option At Punter?

After a historic career with the Longhorns in kicking, Cameron Dicker might have a future with the Rams as a punter

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_17553516
Play

Playoff Rematch: Where Does Rams-Bucs Rank In Best Games for 2022?

The Rams and Buccaneers gave us a instant playoff classic this past January. Can their rematch this upcoming season live up to the hype?

By Zach DimmittMay 6, 2022
May 6, 2022

Last year, the Cowboys examined the idea of an in-season trade for Miller, but the Rams won that bidding. And this time around, the Bills won the bidding, with Miller landing a deal worth ...and isn’t dropping far with age. After missing the 2020 season, Miller rebounded with 8.5 sacks over his two teams in 2021 and was a major factor in the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

So, how "almost'' is "almost''?

Dallas lost Randy Gregory this offseason, and did have talks with Bobby Wagner before he moved to the Rams. So the idea of a vacancy here is real ...

The three-time First-Team All-Pro opted to make his way to Buffalo and there signed a six-year, $120 million contract. His deal includes $51.5 million guaranteed, with $34 fully guaranteed at signing. This brings us to something else we know: Dallas would never do a contract at that level.

So Von Miller may be toying with Cowboys Nation a bit here, or is hinting that he might've taken substantially less to come home. But those dollar figures? Those were not a part of Dallas' version of "almost.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
News

Texas Ex Kicker Cameron Dicker: Rams Best Option At Punter?

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
USATSI_17553516
News

Playoff Rematch: Where Does Rams-Bucs Rank In Best Games for 2022?

By Zach DimmittMay 6, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By Bri AmaranthusMay 6, 2022
IMG_1365
News

Rams Free Agency: Could Odell Beckham Be WR1 for Team in Need?

By Zach DimmittMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17691582
News

NFL QB Tier List: Where's Rams' Matthew Stafford Rank?

By Zach DimmittMay 5, 2022
USATSI_17059026
News

Rams Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By Ram Digest StaffMay 5, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent RB Sony Michel Visits Dolphins, Set to Meet NFC Team

By Ram Digest StaffMay 5, 2022