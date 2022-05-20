Skip to main content

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

Allen Robinson is excited to get going with the Rams offense.

The Los Angeles Rams are just months removed from a Super Bowl win, and despite a few losses across the roster, might have actually gotten better this offseason. 

One of the biggest acquisitions in the free agency period was former Bears and Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson, who will join a Rams receiver group that is already one of the most dangerous in the league. 

And while fans might be excited to see him enter the fold, no one is looking forward to getting started in the offense more than Robinson himself. 

“Coach McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson said Thursday. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

Getting the best out of Robinson would certainly be something. The former Pro Bowler has always been one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014.

But now, with McVay calling the shots, and Matthew Stafford, who is easily the top passer he has ever played with, throwing the football, the sky is the limit for Robinson's potential in the 2022-23 season.

“He allows players to play. He corrects us and things like that, but it’s his ability to allow players to play,” he said. “Each and every day we go out there and as we’re practicing and things like that, we’re able to make corrections and make adjustments based on things that guys are doing right or doing wrong. It’s his coaching style that truly allows players to play freely and then we just correct off of that. So whenever I step onto the field, I’m able to be myself. And if I do mess up something or am wrong here, he’ll correct me and we’ll just keep it pushing. Every time I step on the field, I feel like I can be and play at my best self.”

In his eight-year career, Robinson has 495 catches on 849 targets for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns in 100 appearances.

With Stafford and McVay, those numbers are expected to increase dramatically. 

