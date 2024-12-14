Rams Bitter Rival 49er's Blast Teammate For Refusing To Play
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers came out of their Thursday night home contest with no only a 12-6 loss, but bad smelling storylines surrounding veteran linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and his actions that took place in the middle of the game.
Midway through the third quarter in a game that the 49ers needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Campbell was told to enter the game in place of starting backer Dre Greenlaw who needed a few snaps off due to his recent injury issues.
Campbell selfishly refused to play and minutes later walked off the field with a golden towel over his head and a 49ers staff member at his side. That would be the last that the organization and fan base would see of Campbell in a 49ers uniform after he decided he did not want to fight for his team.
In one of the more glaring decisions, Campbell was fully healthy and simply "he didn't want to play today" as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was quoted saying after their brutal divisional loss that has brought their playoff chances to 0.1%.
Multiple players sounded off on Campbell's decision, including All-Pro tight end and ultimate team guy, George Kittle. He sounded extremely baffled at the situation in his postgame press conference and gave his honest thoughts as to how he felt about the situation.
“I've never been around anybody that's ever done that," Kittle said. "And I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again.”
One of Campbell's fellow defenders, cornerback Charvarius Ward, was prompted with the situation postgame and gave an extremely blunt response for Campbell's action. Ward did not hold back any of his feelings on what transpired in the middle of a must-win divisional game.
"He's a professional, he's been playing for a long time. I mean, if he didn't want to play, he shouldn't have dressed out, he could have them [49er's staff] before the game," Ward said. "For him to do that, that's some sucker stuff in my opinion. Probably gonna get cut soon so, it is what it is with that."
Ward would not be too far from the truth. Shanahan announced on Friday that after Campbell's refusal to play on Thursday night, the organization will be moving on from the ninth-year linebacker and will not suit up again for the 49ers this season, per Ian Rapoport.
The 49ers will be losing a strong linebacker that has totaled 79 tackles this season and was a key piece to their defense. They will be better off without a guy that decides to suit up for game day, but not put it all on the line for his teammates when the time comes to make an impact.
This is just the latest of a laundry list of issues that have gone wrong for the defending NFC Champions this season. A multitude of injuries coupled with healthy players refusing to play in arguably the biggest game of their season has made this a season from hell for the 49ers.
