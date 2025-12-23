Identifying the Rams' Most Likely First Playoff Opponent

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a brutal loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. It's not like their season is over; in fact, they're far from it. Even after falling short in Seattle, LA has already clinched a playoff berth. However, the Rams still have plenty to play for in the last two games of the regular season.



With the head-to-head win, the Seahawks took the lead in the NFC West and jumped into the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Rams will have to be perfect down the stretch and hope for a lucky break if they want to regain the first-round bye. It's not impossible. With just two weeks left in the regular season, LA has to start thinking about the postseason and who its first matchup might be.



Breaking down Rams' most likely playoff scenario



The Los Angeles Rams are now one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the standings. The good news for LA is that it'll take the tiebreaker over Seattle if they finish with the same record. However, both have to worry about the San Francisco 49ers, who are right behind them at 11-4.



So if the Seahawks lose at least one of their final two, the Rams have a strong chance to retake the division crown. Seattle wraps up its 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers, while LA has a much easier home stretch, matched up with the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. Still, the 'Hawks are the favorite to win the NFC West now, listed at -120 on FanDuel, while the Rams are at +250.



LA should be heavily favored in both of its last two games. Winning out would lock the Rams into the five seed and a first-round bout with No. 4, who will almost certainly be whoever's at the top of the NFC South. However, it's possible that the Philadelphia Eagles lose out, and the Carolina Panthers run the table to climb into the three seed. It's highly unlikely, though.



LA should be preparing for either the Panthers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the playoffs. The Bucs are currently one game behind Carolina after their head-to-head loss in Week 16. However, so long as they take care of business against the Miami Dolphins, they'll have a chance to retake the division lead with a rematch against the Panthers in the regular-season finale.

Tampa is currently -150 to win the NFC South, even after three straight losses. If the betting favorites turn out to be prophetic, the Rams will be facing off with the Buccaneers to kick off the postseason.

