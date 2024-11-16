Rams Coach Reveals Thoughts on Rollercoaster Season
A complex season for the Los Angeles Rams continues. At 4-5, we have seen flashes of a dangerous team and some flashes of a team not good enough for the playoffs. All of that is in front of the Rams.
When you have a head coach like Sean McVay and a veteran quarterback as good as Matthew Stafford, you are competing.
The identity of the Rams seems to be stuck in the middle. They want to compete with the young roster but also do it with the veterans still here.
The cohesion on offense has been inconsistent. Too many offensive injuries have played a role in that. The offense they would like to have has not played a single game together.
It is an interesting dynamic to see how McVay has and continues to navigate all the punches the Rams keep taking.
"I do know this, those guys have wanted to be out here," said McVay. "In terms of the amount of moving parts, where it is like guys are out for not the whole year but extended periods. That affects your ability to develop some continuity. I feel for those guys. It has been some challenging. Unique circumstances for sure ... Here we are you know, ten weeks in and just seems like you are getting more resilient to be able to handle it. But I do feel for the guys."
"That is one of the worst parts of this game. The amount of work and time and effort and dedication that goes into preparing for a season, and then when a lot of things happen, especially for these players that is totally out of their control and it limits their ability to be able to go out and compete with their teammates and be factors for our team. It has been challenging."
We are still a long way from the season being over, but if the Rams do not make the playoffs, will ownership take a detour and push the reset button?
"Each week might require a different approach. And I think what we are continuously learning about this team is what is the makeup. What are the consistent guys that we have? And what are the ways we can ultimately put it together? Offense, defense, and special teams."
