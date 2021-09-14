Watch: Rams WR DeSean Jackson Mic'd up in L.A. Debut

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson was mic'd up for the Rams' 2021 season opener. Take a listen to what the L.A. native had to say.

Los Angeles' very own, DeSean Jackson, has returned home for the 2021 season as a member of the Rams.

As someone who takes immense pride in his Southern California roots, Jackson has been outspoken about what it means to represent his hometown team.

The Rams kicked off the season on Sunday Night Football, and Jackson was mic'd up for his debut. From pregame warmups to in-game plays, Jackson delivered some interesting soundbites.

Watch the video below:

Jackson finished the Week 1 contest with two catches for 21 yards. His longest play resulted in an 18-yard gain.

Jackson possesses a career average of 17.4 yards per catch – the best among active NFL players. The Rams are poised to use that to their advantage, sending the veteran speedster streaking down the field to open up the offense to its full capabilities.

Jackson and the Rams offense have visions of being one of the more prolific offenses in the NFL with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.