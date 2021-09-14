Kelly Stafford says Football Hadn't Been fun for Matthew in a Long Time

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, details the emotions from his Rams debut on her latest podcast episode.

Sunday was a new era for the Stafford family. Matthew Stafford made his Los Angeles Rams debut after spending 12 years with the Detroit Lions.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife, revealed the emotions of his first game at SoFi Stadium on her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford."

She walks through her gameday experience from the suite that she watched the game from that included friends and family. Kelly also dropped some interesting comments regarding his excitement in being a member of the Rams.

"He looked like he was having so much fun, which I haven't seen that side of Matthew on the football field in a very long time," Kelly said.

"I feel like my husband has a renewed love for this sport again," she added.

Stafford has never been an outspoken individual during his NFL career. He's a relatively quiet guy that leads by example. But those comments indicate he was unhappy during his time with the Lions.

"I feel like football hadn't been football for him in a very long time," she said.

After a decade-plus in the NFL, she says Matthew is having more excitement. Kelly detailed the experience of watching him run through the tunnel and out onto the field for the first time, saying he showed a flare of joy that he typically does not. In Detroit, she says Matthew would just run out of the tunnel without much of any extra excitement.

The Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears Sunday night had all sorts of emotions after waiting the entire offseason to put the season anticipation behind him and just get out there and play.

The day after Matthew's first win with the Rams, Kelly asked him how he felt reflecting back on his big debut.

"And he turns over and gives me like this little smirk," she said. "He's like, 'I think this is gonna be fun.'"

The Rams are happy they have their quarterback of the foreseeable future and it appears that the Stafford family can replicate that same joy for being a part of the organization.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.