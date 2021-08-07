Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Isaac Bruce Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket

Isaac Bruce receives his gold jacket.
Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce has now been in Canton, Ohio since Thursday, getting set for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where he'll represent the class of 2020. 

Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Bruce and the rest of his peers will be celebrated along with this year's 2021 class. 

Each inductee will give a speech and be shown a first look glance at their Hall of Fame busts. Friday night, each inductee was given their gold jacket at the enshrinees' gold jacket ceremony.

Here's a look at Bruce getting to put on his gold jacket for the first time, presented by his brother, Sam Bruce.

