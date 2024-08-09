Rams' Matthew Stafford Explains How He Threw TD to Himself in Training Camp
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a wonky self-touchdown pass at the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
As Stafford was scrambling he threw a low pass that was deflected and landed on a player's helmet. The veteran then snagged the ball and tumbled into the end zone for a score.
"Well, I was scrambling and then I was trying to throw one low to keep it down and it kind of got batted up," Stafford said via the team's transcript. "And I'm like, of course, here we go and it was sitting on some dude's helmet and I was like 'alright, I'll take it and try to sneak in.' And I guess it worked."
"I was asking the DBs, 'Man, how bad did that look?'" Stafford laughed. "And they were just laughing at me. I'd have laughed at me too."
The vibe in Los Angeles is cool and amusing which is a sign that the team is enjoying themselves throughout camp. Although there's a time to be serious and a time to be comical. Stafford's wonky touchdown pass certainly falls in the latter category.
Rams head coach Sean McVay also shared his thoughts on the quarterback's wacky play.
"You could see though the respect that they had for him. They kind of all just let up and he was enjoying that," McVay said via the team's transcript. "That was a fun play but I was thinking, 'stop."
Stafford signed a restructured deal in the offseason that guaranteed the quarterback more money for the 2024 season.
The veteran is entering his 16th year in the NFL but is coming off a solid season. Stafford threw for 3,956 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2023.
Stafford was recently ranked No. 42 on the NFL's Top 100 Players List of 2024.
The Rams are still deciding on which players will participate in Sunday's preseason opener against Dallas at SoFi Stadium.
"We haven't decided that yet. Those are the things that we'll talk about over the next couple of days," McVay said.
McVay is notorious for not playing his starters as well as Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The preseason is usually an opportunity for fans to get a first look at the team following changes made in the offseason. However, with the Rams and Cowboys, it's unlikely there will be a ton of action from the starters in the preseason contest.