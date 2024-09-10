Rams' Matthew Stafford Wants One Specific Throw Back From Season Opening Loss
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a heartbreak in a Week 1 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, 26-20. The Rams had a chance to come away with an upset victory, but the Lions imposed their will in overtime and didn't even let the Rams get a chance to win the game.
While the outcome was not ideal, the Rams showed heart and fought in the contest, coming back down from a 17-3 deficit and even taking the lead at one point.
The Rams even had an opportunity to tie the game with a little over two minutes left in the contest. However, the Lions' defense stepped up and forced the Rams to punt the ball back, which eventually led to the game-tying field goal.
After the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media and said he wished he could get back on a throw in the loss: the third-down pass intended for Kupp that was high and fell incomplete late in the fourth quarter.
"I had a chance to win it," he said. "Every game, there's plays you want back, and that's definitely one of them. I'd like to think I could hit that throw a bunch of times in a row."
That was a huge incompletion that ultimately led the Lions to win the game in overtime. While Stafford beat himself up in that one, he showed the football world that he is still a top quarterback in this league at the age of 36.
Stafford went 34-of-49 for 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception. As for his favorite target, Kupp, he went nuclear, recording 14 receptions on 21 targets for 114 yards and one touchdown.
The internet raved about his performance, especially after he propelled a comeback in the third and fourth quarters.
The Texas native was spectacular once again, and for those who forget about him as a top quarterback, they got a good glimpse of why he is that on Sunday Night Football.
The result wasn't what the Rams and Stafford had hoped for, but optimism remains as the offense looked great despite losing key pieces, and the defense showed that they could compete with the best the NFL offers.
Week 2 brings a new challenge, and Stafford hopes to finish the game on top this time against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.
