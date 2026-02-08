How Rams Can Capitalize on Kirk Cousins Domino Effect

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams could benefit from the departure of the NFL's original McVay-style quarterback.

Cousins Goes Home?

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes that Kirk Cousins, who is expected to leave the Atlanta Falcons, will have an oppertunity to re-join the Minnesota Vikings.

Who says you can't go back? The Minnesota Vikings are on the heels of firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, which was due, in part, to the team bungling their quarterback situation and picking 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy over Sam Darnold," stated Sullivan. "With Adofo-Mensah, arguably McCarthy's biggest proponent, out the door, it stands to wonder how strong the rising third-year quarterback's footing is within the organization."

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"After all, McCarthy finished last in completion percentage, TD-INT ratio, and passer rating in 2025. The Vikings will likely give McCarthy another shot to prove himself as the franchise centerpiece in 2026, but you better believe they'll look for insurance if he falters yet again. Cousins, who played for the Vikings from 2018 to 2023, knows Kevin O'Connell's system and could come in as a backup with the possibility to ascend as the starter if McCarthy proves to be a bust."

How This Affects The Rams

If the Vikings bring in Kirk Cousins, J.J. McCarthy's career in Minnesota is over. Good thing the Rams have a backup quarterback role that's open. If the Rams wish to be bold, they could trade for McCarthy, giving up very little in value as the Vikings have already tanked McCarthy's market.

The Argument Why the Rams Should Trade For McCarthy

McCarthy has several deficiencies in his game but no one is better at masking them than Sean McVay. He would be able to sit behind Matthew Stafford for one season and his athletic ability will allow McVay and company to build special packages that gives McCarthy game time and the Rams another offensive element.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The one thing the McVay offense has never had is a true dual-threat passer and with McCarthy, McVay will be able to use his legs to mask issues with his arm.

The Argument Why the Rams Shouldn't Trade For McCarthy

We all saw the film last season and if Kevin O'Connell got that out of McCarthy, the expectation that Sean McVay will do better, especially in an offense where the ball is always going airborne is a problem.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) talks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On top of that, if Matthew Stafford plays the entire season, McCarthy would be on the fourth year of his rookie deal, and even with a fifth-year option, that doesn't give the Rams enough of a window to get the most out of him financially. Plus, McCarthy has documented injury issues.

The Call

It's a no-go on J.J. McCarthy.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.