Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Pushing For New Contract: Report
The Los Angeles Rams are aiming to challenge the NFC for a deeper playoff run in 2024, and they can certainly do just that. The team has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Matthew Stafford, but there could be some issues mounting behind the scenes.
Stafford is reportedly wanting to adjust his contract to include more guaranteed money, as he will have none going into 2025 and 2026. Despite Stafford showing up for minicamp and OTAs, he might still be pushing for an adjusted contract.
Longtime NFL insider Mike Florio joined the "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about the contract, and what he has been hearing on the situation.
"There was some talk going into the draft that maybe in Round 1 the Rams would emerge with a quarterback, which obviously would change everything. When they didn't draft a quarterback it was boom, right after that. Rapoport was reporting that Stafford isn't happy with his contract. He wants guaranteed money beyond this year because he knew they were kind of in a year-to-year arrangement," Florio stated.
Stafford is apparently pushing for a new contract now that the Rams did not opt to draft his presumed replacement. Even if they had taken a quarterback in the first round, it would still take time to train this proposed rookie.
Stafford might have seen the Rams not drafting a quarterback as a sign that he has more than enough time left to stay under center, and is wanting the team to offer him security.
Florio also indicates that head coach Sean McVay expressed to Stafford that the team wants him around and that Stafford is expecting to see some sort of adjusted deal. However, that deal has yet to happen.
There is plenty of time for Stafford to get a deal, as training camp is set to start this week. It would be believed that he would not engage in a holdout or hold-in to strongarm himself into a contract, but the Rams should get something going with their Pro Bowl veteran while they can.