Rams Reunion: Should L.A. Trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn?

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler with 101 career sacks who was a no-show for the end of Bears offseason workouts

The Los Angeles Rams know how to acquire talent. Or in this proposed trade, to "re-acquire'' talent.

Robert Quinn was once an NFL Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Rams, and now he seems to be on the Chicago Bears trade block. There are media ideas being floated that L.A. should take one more swing here.

But at what price - at what dual price?

Bleacher Report calls this a trade “that should happen” ... but it's not that easy.

Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler with 101 career sacks who was a no-show for the end of Bears offseason workouts, the reasoning apparently being he knows the rebuilding Bears are looking at phasing him out.

Quinn can still play, the 6-4, 245-pounder last year totaling a stunning 18.5 sacks. But he is 32 ... and then there is this: Quinn currently is on a five-year, $70 million contract. We've seen it written that his base salary is "only'' $12.8 million for the 2022 season, but that's not a very accurate portrayal of the finances here.

The more important fact is that his cap hit in each of the next three seasons is about $17 million per.

The Rams can do this; as we've established, their recent big-money moves involving the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Allen Robinson and more is some cases actually created cap room. L.A. could also find a way to sacrifice a few more draft picks in trade, a common path around here.

But at some point, there is a budget to be recognized. Quinn spent the first seven years of his career with the Rams, so he's a known quantity. And the idea of him stepping into the shoes of the Buffalo-bound Von Miller is a juicy one. But the price, the cost and the timing, we don't think, is quite right.