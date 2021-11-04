Sean McVay Details How the Rams' Depth at Wide Receiver Will Take Shape

How does the Rams' wide receiver group shape up following the season-ending injury to Tutu Atwell and the recent departure of DeSean Jackson?

The Los Angeles Rams' top targets among their wide receiver group include the likes of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods – one of the top pass-catching pairings in the NFL. However, in recent days, the Rams have lost rookie receiver Tutu Atwell to a season-ending shoulder injury and DeSean Jackson, who the team waived following the NFL trade deadline after not finding a trade partner.

Now two wide receivers down, a position group that began the season as a strength has all of a sudden looked like a unit that needs a lift for depth purposes.

On Wednesday, the Rams signed wide receiver J.J. Koski to the 53-man roster joining the group that entails Kupp, Woods, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.

"J.J. Koski is a guy that's been under coach (Eric) Yarber's guidance and tutelage for the last couple years," McVay said. "He's somebody that you feel comfortable with so to be able to go two-deep in your 11 personnel grouping is something we feel good about."

Koski, who enters the mix as a receiver, also brings experience as a kick and punt returner dating back to his time in the college ranks. With Atwell sidelined for the remainder of this season, McVay said that they'll work with Koski throughout the week in punting situations, giving the Rams a possible replacement who can serve as the deep man on special teams.

As for Skowronek, who received his largest snap count of the season last week against the Texans, McVay was pleased with what he saw from the seventh-round rookie, catching three passes for 30 yards in Week 8.

"I think Ben Skowronek did a really nice job of showing that he's capable," McVay said. "He really knows all the spots. He's done an excellent job on special teams. And then I was really pleased with the opportunities that he was able to maximize against Houston. He makes a couple of big catches for us. You can see the game's not too big for him."

McVay also pointed to another rookie pass-catcher who could presumably see snaps at wide receiver, and that's converted tight end Jacob Harris, who the Rams selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Jacob Harris is a receiver," McVay said. "He’s listed as a tight end. We’ll see if we can get that changed on the flip card. But he’s really playing receiver for us.”

While the Rams are in good hands with Kupp off to a career year and Woods reminding defenses how dangerous he can be in open space, the team will turn to their youth in an effort to round out the wide receiver position to its fullest extent.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.