Raheem Morris Shares Von Miller Story From When he Scouted Him Entering 2011 NFL Draft

When Von Miller entered the 2011 NFL Draft, Raheem Morris did a thorough evaluation of him due to the fact that he held the head coaching job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Morris said he and scouts of the Bucs had conversations revolving around Miller. Would he be a fit for the defensive scheme?

"I remember when he came out in the draft, and I was at a four-three team then," Morris said when referencing Miller. "I was the head coach and we talked about Von. That possibly (he would) not be a fit because he wasn't a four-three and he was an outside backer. I said, ‘You change the scheme,’ and I meant it with everything, every being that I had, and I feel no differently about what he'll be able to do for us.”

Morris told the story reflecting in a joking manner but ultimately, he carried a serious connotation to it as well. Everything aside, Morris wanted to put a clear emphasis on just how special of a player Miller is and the true talent that the Rams are adding to an already stout unit.

This will be the first time Morris finally gets his opportunity to deploy Miller. Regardless of how the Bucs' final evaluation of Miller shaped up, they had no chance at drafting him with the No. 20 overall pick in that year's draft. Miller was selected 18 spots ahead, going No. 2 overall to the Denver Broncos.

Now, a decade later, Miller joins Morris' defense which already leads the league with 25 sacks through eight games as he brings his pass rush arsenal into the fold alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

“Von Miller will help anybody calling defenses,” Morris said. “He makes plays come to life. Similar to a lot of guys that we have. He’s one of those great players in this league that you can move just about anywhere, do whatever you want to do with him."

Miller's first look at live-action could come Sunday against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football if his ankle checks out. Miller missed the Broncos game last week due to the injury, but his partition in practice this week has seen some progress, being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday while being upgraded to limited on Thursday.

Even with the team taking caution with their new prize possession, Miller has looked the part during the open portion of practice to reporters, partaking in individual drills.

In seven games this season, Miller has registered 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, 19 tackles and seven tackles for loss. The Rams' defensive line presents arguably the most fierce group upfront with three players who've all registered seasons in which they've achieved double-digit sack totals.

