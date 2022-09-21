Skip to main content

Rams Sign Ex Falcons 1st Round Pick Takk McKinley To Active Roster

The Rams have added former first round pick Takk McKinley to their 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Rams added some potentially intriguing depth to their pass rush on Wednesday, signing former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley to their active roster, per reports.

The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. 

McKinley, who was selected by the Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has bounced around to multiple teams over the last two seasons, most recently signing with the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

McKinley's latest on-field appearance played came with the Cleveland Browns last season, appearing in 11 games with two starts and 2.5 sacks.

Unfortunately for McKinley, he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Browns' Week 15 matchup against the Raiders, sending his future into doubt.

Upon his arrival in the NFL, McKinley was one of the more intriguing prospects in the league and got off to a hot start to his career, amassing 16.5 sacks over his first three seasons. 

After that, however, things began to fall apart for McKinley when he requested a trade from the Falcons and was waived by the team shortly after. 

McKinely was then signed by both the Bengals and 49ers but failed physicals, allowing the Raiders to sign him in November of 2020. The Raiders added him to injured reserve shortly after and then released him a month later. 

