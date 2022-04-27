Rams WR Kupp Interrupts Team's Pre-Draft Press Conference

Kupp joked with general manager Les Snead about 40 times at the combine.

The NFL Draft and evaluating players is an inexact science. Each team has its own set of rules and guidelines regarding each position, a player's performance at the combine, and where they'll take certain players at certain positions in the seven rounds.

The Los Angeles Rams are no different. But that doesn't mean they always pay attention to their own rules.

Cooper Kupp and Les Snead

One such rule is known in L.A. as the "Bobby Wagner Rule."

It dictates that the team shouldn't trade away from a player they like, even for the benefit of adding picks. The Rams lost out on Wagner in 2012 after trading away from him for extra picks, then watched him develop into a perennial Pro Bowl player in Seattle.

Another player that applied to was receiver Cooper Kupp. In 2017 Kupp's NFL combine numbers were questionable. With a 4.62 40-yard dash, he didn't demonstrate any of the speed teams typically look for in a receiver.

Those numbers caused Kupp to slide in the draft, where the Rams picked him up in the third round, No. 69 overall. Kupp has never forgotten that, or let the Rams forget it either.

On Tuesday, during general manager Les Snead's pre-draft visit with the media, Kupp crashed the call and asked Snead about 40-yard dash times and the draft.

“Hey Les, can you address how you value the 40-yard dash going through the draft process?” Kupp jokingly asked.

“You know what, some players prove the 40-yard dash wrong and then some players, we don’t listen to our own Bobby Wagner Rule and we wait till the third round because they run slower 40s instead of picking them a little earlier,” Snead replied.

Les Snead Cooper Kupp

Kupp: “I respect it. I respect that process.”

Snead admitted the Rams should've listened to their own Bobby Wagner Rule and selected Kupp earlier since they liked him as a player regardless of his combine times. Luckily for Snead and the Rams, Kupp was still there in the third round.

