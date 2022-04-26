Rams Reunion? Stafford and Beckham Jr. Remain in Contact

More than a month into free agency, Odell Beckham Jr. is still available, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford would like to have him back next season.

NFL free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been given several opportunities to succeed in the league throughout various stops including New York, Cleveland, and Los Angeles. While his time with the Giants was certainly productive, the stop that stands out is last season with the Rams.

Beckham arrived in Los Angeles in November after being waived by the Browns and combined with then-new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for 48 catches, 305 yards, and five touchdowns in eight games before the postseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. was injured during the Super Bowl Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr.

In the historic postseason run that culminated in the Rams' first Super Bowl Championship while based in Los Angeles, Beckham recorded another 288 yards on 21 catches and two more touchdowns.

In that Super Bowl, Beckham injured his knee and is still recovering. That might have something to do with the fact that he remains unsigned through the first phase of free agency this offseason.

But Stafford remembers the good times with Beckham last season, and the chemistry they developed. During an appearance on ESPN Monday, Stafford said he’s kept in contact with Beckham and hopes the Rams can bring him back after getting the chance to play with him last season.

USA Today Sports Matthew Stafford Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said. “It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have expressed interest in Beckham returning to the club. Even though they've signed free agent receiver Allen Robinson, they've also lost Robert Woods.

Beckham won't be available to start the season, but just like last season, he could be a key part of the Rams' run to a repeat Super Bowl win.

And Stafford would love that.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.