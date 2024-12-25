Sunday's Divisional Game Means Everything For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) have once again found a way to turn a lost season into a winning one that could result in another NFC West title with a win this Sunday over their division rival Arizona Cardinals (7-8). Win and your in is the mentality for the team this week.
Four weeks ago, saying that this team was controlling their own destiny to a playoff spot did not seem realistic due to the fact that they needed multiple divisional opponents to crumble down the stretch, which they did.
The Cardinals specifically, have lost four of their last five games and what once looked like a competitive season in the division, has not worked out that way late in the year. The Rams hold a one-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and two over the Cardinals.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Monday regarding the return his team will make this week to SoFi Stadium with a chance to clinch the division in their own building. McVay is no stranger to opportunities like this and knows what to expect from his guys and the Rams faithful.
"A great home atmosphere. I think the fans will be excited," McVay said. "I think our players have given them a lot of good things to be able to cheer about over the last month. Obviously the last time that we were home, [it was] an incredibly exciting game against the Bills. I expect a really good atmosphere with a lot of potential things at stake. This is one of those deals that I think it'll be a great crowd and a great Rams home field atmosphere."
A Seahawks loss this past week gave the Rams that one-game edge with two to play and a win this Sunday would mathematically eliminate any other team from winning the division. McVay is not scoreboard watching, but is aware of what this game means and the importance of it.
"I think you know what's at stake, but I think what you also know is none of that really matters if
you don't handle what we are responsible for controlling and I think that has served us well," McVay said. "To sit here and say that you're not aware... I'm a fan of the game and you don't pay attention to it, but as far as our dialogue in the building and how that affects the way that we go about it, that isn't something that we talk about because it really doesn't have anything to do with our preparation as it relates to trying to go play our best football game on Saturday night against the Cardinals."
