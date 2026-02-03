Rams Detail Interest In Securing Extensions For 2023 Draft Class

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will be able to enter contract negotiations with their beloved 2023 NFL Draft class this season. Here's who are up for their second contracts and what the Rams are saying about getting deals done.

Who's Up For Extensions?

Steve Avila

Byron Young

Kobie Turner

Stetson Bennett

Nick Hampton

Warren McClendon

Davis Allen

Puka Nacua

Ethan Evans

Desjuan Johnson

McVay Gives His Insight on the Rams Approach

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what the Rams' offseason process will look like and how the class of 2023's extensions will fall within their plans.

“Those are all great players that we obviously have a very high level of interest in continuing to be able to continue our journeys with those guys," stated McVay. "What we usually do, especially when you play this late into the season and the emotions and everything is so raw, you don't want to let too much time go in between. Usually what occurs is you take a couple weeks, unpack some stuff. The first thing that I'll be doing is filling out our coaching staff before we return."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Then the next order of business will be to sit down and talk about your pending free agents, the guys that are up for extensions and you start to figure out how do we want to be able to try to piecemeal this thing? Not piecemeal it, but how to put it together and be able to continue to build towards where we want to go. Those guys are going to be huge parts of those conversations, but those will be here probably in a couple weeks starting up. As far as the timetables, I'll be better equipped to answer that once we start those conversations.”

The Rams have learned that they the 2026 NFL's salary cap will likely exceed $300 million, setting the Rams up to extend their top players. McVay also spoke on how the deals given to Nate Landman and Quentin Lake during the season has set up their offseason.

“I think it's really good," stated McVay. "I think those were two guys that you knew were foundational pieces. Then there are some other guys that maybe we weren't able to get under contract that are coming up that we have a lot of interest in. Just because we weren't able to get them done doesn't mean they're not really important for us to be able to get back."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after an interception during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Had conversations with a lot of those guys. We've got some free agents and even like it was asked earlier, some of these guys that were part of a phenomenal draft class a few years ago that are all going to be up or potentially up for conversations about extensions for them. Really cool for ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake] and for Landman. They've earned it. They've deserved it. Then we'll be hopeful to try to be able to get a couple of those guys that are free agents back rolling with us because I think that'll be key and critical for our success moving forward.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.