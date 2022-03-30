Brady - or his people - noticed the McVay-related social media post from the NFL. And away we go, as with most any Brady posted message, it is going viral.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - During Tuesday’s NFL’s Annual League Meeting, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offered up dozens and dozens of headline-worthy remarks, with the media hanging on every word - as is expected when the Super Bowl champ holds court.

But McVay may have made his biggest headline with a comment about Tom Brady.

McVay was asked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady announcing his comeback from retirement, just weeks after deciding to hang 'em up for good.

What were you thinking, coach, when you learned that Brady is returning to the Bucs, to the NFC, and to the NFL?

“I was thinking, ‘S---, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?'” McVay said with a laugh.

The NFL took McVay’s snappy remark and created a graphic featuring the coach and the QB, with a photo taken following the Rams win over the Buccaneers in the playoffs last season.

Brady - or his people - noticed that social media post from the NFL. And away we go, as with most any Brady posted message, it is going viral.

And again, combine Brady with the Super Bowl Rams, and it is an attention-getter.

The initial belief, obviously, was that Brady’s final game was that loss to McVay and Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Alas, after Brady retired ... he ultimately un-retired, changing his mind and deciding to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Which means the Rams, hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champs, might have to again go through the greatest QB of all time to get there.

The Rams have every reason to be confident in any meeting against any team, and even against Brady, as they defeated the Buccaneers twice during the 2021 season. But it is worth noting - and McVay is acutely aware - yes, the Rams are scheduled to play at Tampa in 2022.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brady and the Buccaneers will be favorites to win the NFC South and possibly represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Will Brady win another title before he leaves the league?