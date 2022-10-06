Skip to main content

WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites entering Sunday.

The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX.

Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game. 

And that spread has Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy very confused.

The question was a good one and innocuous enough. Does Dallas coach Mike McCarthy ever use the news of a game's point spread to inspire his team? In other words, can being the "underdog'' - using specific oddsmakers numbers - be motivating?

McCarthy made it clear that he has not really done that. And then - proving that odds are not his bag - he asked the media here at The Star what the point spread is for Cowboys at Rams this weekend.

"We ... WE'RE underdogs?!'' said McCarthy, the "Coach of the Year'' candidate coach of the 3-1 Cowboys, with sincere shock.

It was really rather endearing. He truly didn't know about the numbers, likely reflective of the fact that Cooper Rush (though he is 3-0 this year as a starter) is still the first-team QB as Dak Prescott continues to rehab.

Later, gathering himself, he boldly said, “I’ll just say this: We’re nobody’s underdog - if you (media) need a quote.''

