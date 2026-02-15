C.J. Stroud's Uncertain Future Gives Rams Unique Post-Stafford Option

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have to pay attention to the drama in Houston as quarterback C.J. Stroud could have one foot out the door as soon as this offseason.

The Latest Out Of Houston

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker details the struggles Stroud has had over his career.

"The Texans rode the coattails of their sublime defense to the divisional round, but the team’s offense yet again didn’t hold up its end of the bargain in 2025," stated Locker. "Now, the face of that unit will come into focus this summer."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Stroud was a revelation over his first two seasons, earning an 86.0 overall PFF grade with 53 big-time throws — the 10th-most among quarterbacks in that span. But his 2025 wasn’t up to par with a 62.0 passing grade, including registering 10 turnover-worthy plays in two playoff games alone. Even in just the regular season, Stroud’s passing grade sat at 70.0 with 15 big-time throws compared to 13 turnover-worthy plays."

"Based on his initial two years, it seems probable that Houston will pick up Stroud’s option for 2027. But how much will the foul taste at the end of last season impact Nick Caserio’s decision-making on the future of the former No. 2 overall pick?"

If the Texans decline Stroud's option, the Rams could be in a position to pounce within the next 12 months

My Take

Stroud hasn't been a revelation over his first two seasons. He has been a revelation for about 1.5 seasons because the second half of 2024 was a nightmare that got then-offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik fired, with former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley taking his place.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the playoffs, it was clear that Slowik wasn't the only problem because while the Texans' defense played at a phenomenal level that probably should've won them at least the AFC Championship, Stroud's play was so abysmal, it tanked the entire campaign.

Why The Rams Should Be Interested

Stroud could hit the market as soon as this offseason but it's more likely to happen next season. He has several impressive traits that could be amplified in the Rams' offense as Caley (in my opinion) incorporates too many New England Patriots offensive ideologies into his offense.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Stroud, who grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, might be able to find his feet again closer to home and in a system that habitually turns around quarterbacks. In the best-case scenario, the Rams find a solution to life after Matthew Stafford for cheap and at worst, the Rams can punt Stroud and move forward. A win-win for the organization.

