Rams Should Spearhead Massive Hall of Fame Voting Reforms

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one in a number of the teams that are waiting to celebrate their legends on the grandest stage, and the current establishment is preventing that for unjustifiable reasons.

The System Is Broken

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named the Hall of Fame voters as one of his losers in 2025 after glaring exclusions put a grey cloud over the entire process.

"Plain and simple, the voters overthought it when they didn’t vote Bill Belichick into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," stated Manzano.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"The system is broken, but my biggest issue is the number of voters who care about whether a candidate was nice to them during their career. They weren’t asked to be the moral police. This happened to Terrell Owens, who was forced to wait a year because he didn’t find a job in the media after his career to repair his image. It’s gotten too personal for the voters."

"Belichick has his flaws, like Spygate, but there’s no doubt he was one of the most influential figures the game has ever seen. It really shouldn’t be this hard."

The Rams Should Demand Change For Their Legends

Roger Craig took his last snap of professional football on January 9th, 1994 and will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026. That's ridiculous.

While most of the class had relatively quick entries to their selections - Vinatieri and Kuechly were chosen in just their second year of eligibility - Roger Craig finally received his Hall call after a 28-year wait. The former San Francisco 49ers running back, the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and tally 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, gained induction as one of the three finalists from the seniors category. | Tim Dillon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams have a long list of legends who either waited too long or are still waiting to be inducted. Dick Vermeil didn't get in until his late 80s, Torry Holt and Steven Jackson aren't close and keep falling back with each passing year, and it took over a decade for Isaac Bruce to get in.

The Rams are going to have a bunch of players come eligible in the next decade, and while names like Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford should be locks. Will Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth, and others be given proper looks?

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds a game ball as he is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after a NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Hall of Fame has had a backlog for a long time, and unfortunately, both the Greatest Show on Turf and the McVay era suffer from the same issue. How many players can the Hall of Fame enter from teams or eras that produced only one championship?

It's an unjust market of Hall of Fame talent but it exists. Beyond the next ten years, the question will only continue to exaerbate before it becomes an issue that fades into the memory and that's not right.

Posthumous inductions because the Hall waited too long is a miscarriage of football justice. Let's not be dense when it comes to the one institution that guarantees football history remains accessible to those who love this great game.

