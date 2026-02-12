Why Matthew Stafford's Slim MVP Calls For Voter Transparency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams welcomed their latest MVP winner in Matthew Stafford earlier this month but the results of the win confirm a massive overhaul must take place in deciding award winners.

Manzano's Take

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano spoke about the MVP issue, stating Drake Maye winning the MVP over Stafford would've been strange in hindsight.

"Let’s put an end to the MVP debate," stated Manzano. "There was a lot made about Drake Maye falling one first-place vote short from winning the award over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, with Patriots fans taking out their frustrations on the reporter who cast his vote for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

"While Maye had a stellar regular season, he was not better than Stafford in 2025. New England’s second-year quarterback was clueless against Seattle’s stout defense. Meanwhile, Stafford carved up this same defense twice, throwing at least 374 passing yards in two of the three meetings, while logging eight total touchdowns and zero interceptions in the three games between the divisional rivals."

"I get it. MVP is about a player’s value. But let’s get real, this award has generally gone to the best quarterback among the playoff teams. That was Stafford, and it’s not like he had a strong offensive line. Additionally, Los Angeles might have missed the postseason without Stafford, especially with a weak secondary and special teams."

"Let’s stop wasting our time with this debate. Maye struggled throughout the postseason and had no answers against the Seahawks on Sunday . He’s on track to have a decorated career, but he still has a ways to go to be on the level of Stafford. The right quarterback won MVP this season."

The MVP Debate Is Over But the Process Needs Transparency

After witnessing the league being one vote away from one of the most egregious MVP decisions in 2025, it confirms a belief I have had since 2024 in which Josh Allen won MVP over Lamar Jackson, despite Jackson being named a First-Team All-Pro.

We need major reforms to the voting process that bring football writers and former NFL individuals together for a transparent vote, with each voter's ballot revealed to the public. That way there is multiple streams of thought and debate, along with public accountability for who a person votes for.

As a writer, it is our job to give takes, but we have to stand on them and accept responsibility when we are wrong. This is an award that defines legacies, dictates contracts, and shapes NFL history.

The period for examination should also extend to the postseason, due to the fact that there are no postseason awards until the Super Bowl. The one argument Drake Maye could have had is if he performed well against the AFC's best. He didn't have that opportunity during the regular season, and he should have had that chance in the postseason. Regardless of how he played in the playoffs, that wasn't taken into consideration.

