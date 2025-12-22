Why Stafford's MVP Performance Could Get Overlooked

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having one of the best, if not the best, seasons of his career. He is the best quarterback in the NFL this season, and he is showing why he should not only be the frontrunner but also why he should win NFL MVP this season.

He has been lights out, leading this Rams team to another playoff appearance, and Stafford is looking to make another run for another Super Bowl. That is the most important thing for him and this team.

The numbers are there, and so are the results for the most part. In his most recent game in Week 16, Stafford had his best showing of the season. Stafford threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns. That is something crazy for a quarterback who is the age of Stafford.

It just goes to show how much this guy loves the game and all the hard work he puts into playing at the highest level. He is also showing that he has a lot more left in the tank than most people think he does.

Stafford MVP Case

The problem with his last performance, the Rams did not win the game. Yes, it was another MVP performance by Stafford, but that could be getting overlook because it came in a losing effort. That is where the voting might look away at this performance. We know how important winning is in this league, and that could be the difference between Stafford getting a certain number of votes for MVP.

"Stafford was dealing all night long, except for a stretch in the second half when Seattle was able to get some pressure in his face," said Nate Atkins of The Athletic. "It’s hard to find a pass he missed aside from a big one on a potential touchdown to Nacua up the right side. He finished 29-for-49 for 457 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers, 9.3 yards per attempt and a 110.7 quarterback rating."

"And with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Nacua in overtime, he could have had his 50th career game-winning drive, but the defense then gave up a game-winning drive of its own that Darnold capped off with a 2-point conversion for the win."

"The Rams haven’t had too many showcase games yet for audiences on the East Coast to check out what Stafford is up to. This moment on “Thursday Night Football,” in one of the loudest stadiums and against one of the league’s best defenses with a path to the NFC West title on the line, was a tremendous potential statement toward winning his first Most Valuable Player trophy."

