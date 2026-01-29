Stafford Achieved Greatness, But More Must Be Done in 2026

It's a shame that a season such as Matthew Stafford's went to waste.

The Los Angeles Rams fell in the NFC Championship to the Seattle Seahawks. It was yet another postseason heartbreak, similar to the ones that Stafford suffered during his playoff winless bouts alongside the Detroit Lions. The biggest difference here is that Stafford is no longer in his prime: he is on the tail end of his career, and he knows that as well as anyone.

Leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown passes (46) will land him his first league MVP at age 37, a terrific feat for what many saw as the best version of Stafford in his entire career, and what he has been capable of all along since he entered the league in 2009. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the world, but time is ticking away, and so is the opportunity of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time.

More must be done by Stafford, Rams in 2026

The goals for 2026 should be set in stone, right now, at this very moment: it is truly Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. They have the MVP at quarterback, plenty of salary cap space to sign big-ticket free agents, and two first-round picks to improve key areas of their roster with premium talent.

I respect the current approach: building the foundation of the roster from the ground up post-Aaron Donald and 2021. They have accomplished that, specifically head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. That foundation is nearly set if it isn't already, and while finding the future of the franchise will be a priority, it may not be that this offseason, as the aggression should be ramped up.

The location of Super Bowl LXI? SoFi Stadium, the home of the Rams, is a chance to be in the most-watched game in the world on their home turf. This sounds intriguing, especially for Stafford, who must throw caution to the wind that Father Time could come as soon as next season.

That's the risk: expectations through the roof coming off an MVP season, just two wins from winning the Super Bowl, only to decline in play because your body has simply given up. It is exactly what happened to Peyton Manning, as the decline was evident in 2014 and 2015 before he rode off into the sunset after Super Bowl 50.

Remember, a back issue during training camp gave scares of Stafford potentially missing time in the regular season, and there is no telling if those issues pop up again this summer and into the regular season. Again, that is the risk you take, and at worst, we see some of Jimmy Garoppolo with an incredibly stacked roster from top to bottom, ready to make a run regardless.

Not to mention, McVay continues to evolve as a coach, finding new ways to beat the modern defenses that have given the rest of the league problems. His coaching performance against Mike Macdonald was a brilliant display of the potential he has of being one of the all-time great coaches as he nears a decade in Los Angeles.

This means all eyes will be on Les Snead and his staff. The long-time general manager has built some incredible rosters that have gotten the Rams to the Super Bowl on two different occasions and now has a blueprint for a third. This roster is young, hungry, filled with ample potential, and is the lowest-paid defense in football for the time being, with plenty of room for growth, and that should scare the NFL.

More must be done from Stafford and the Rams in 2026. The aggression and tempo must be firing on all cylinders this offseason to address key areas of need while simultaneously adding big names through the trade market or free agency. It is also possible for Los Angeles to continue adding more to the foundation of the team to provide long-term stability, even after Stafford's retirement in the coming seasons.

The Rams are capable of a major run next season. If they approach this offseason right, they will be back in their home stadium again for a chance at a Lombardi Trophy to close out Stafford's career.

