Where Rams' Stafford Ranks Amongst Best After Career Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. A recent ranking of the top players of the NFL has Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sitting away from his peers but not for the reason one might expect.

In a list put together by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, Stafford was ranked as 15th best player in the NFL and as the fourth best quarterback. Despite having an MVP-caliber season where he was clearly the best pure passer in football, Stafford was unable to break into the top ten.

Who's Ahead of Stafford?

Josh Allen

Allen was ranked first overall, with Myles Garrett coming in second. Allen led the Bills to another playoff birth in 2025 before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To appreciate Allen’s greatness, you have to put aside the playoff failures," stated Manzano. "And maybe we shouldn’t rank him No. 1 without a Super Bowl title, but this list isn’t only about quarterbacks, and I’m glad my colleagues didn’t lose sight of that when voting. We’re highlighting the best players, not the most accomplished ones. You can’t view Garrett as a top-three player if you’re going to punish Allen for the lack of team success. There’s no better player in football than when Allen is at his best. He’s John Elway and Cam Newton rolled into one player. Yes, he’s erratic at times, but there’s no stopping him when he’s in his Bruce Lee element . The reigning MVP finished 2025 by completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, along with 112 carries for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Joe Burrow

Burrow was ranked ninth. Burrow missed a portion of the season due to injury while playing with one of if not the worst defense in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Burrow is coming off another rocky season due to injuries and a lack of help on defense," stated Manzano. "Still, it’s hard for us to give up on possibly the best pocket passer in the NFL. Burrow’s game has a throwback feel, and his skill set resembles that of Tom Brady over more than two decades. Burrow won’t play up to his potential until he shows he can stay healthy. It’s been three years since Burrow has been in the playoffs and five since guiding the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Perhaps we’re giving Burrow too much credit for his early success, but, in 2024, he had an MVP-worthy season with a league-high 4,918 yards. In eight games this season, Burrow completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes was ranked tenth. This is the first year that Mahomes failed to make the AFC Championship Game since being named the Chiefs starter in 2018.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Mahomes underwent surgery less than two days after tearing ligaments in his knee against the Chargers in December," stated Manzano. "The two-time MVP is determined to be ready in time for the 2026 season opener. Perhaps Mahomes won’t have as much mobility—his off-scripted plays make him the best at his position—for the early part of the season, but he can lean on his pocket-passing skills and the Chiefs’ running game, which is in serious need of help this offseason. Also, there could be plenty of motivation for Mahomes, because for the first time in a long time, he’s not viewed as the best, depending on who you ask. In 2025, Mahomes completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions."

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.