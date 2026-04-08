There is Only 1 Logical QB Path for Rams in April's Draft

Around the NFL, a lot of the talk about the Rams lately is how they are going to address the backup quarterback position. The Rams will have veteran MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford under center next season, but the man behind him is unknown at this point in the offseason.

Over the last few years, we have seen teams take the backup quarterback position seriously, and some have paid good money to have a good backup quarterback in the NFL.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have also heard how important it is for a team to have a backup quarterback who knows what to expect and knows the system well if they have to come in and take over under center.

With the Rams figuring out many spots on their roster already, the backup quarterback is one spot that has a hole. The Rams could go out and get a backup quarterback or even draft one in the 2026 NFL Draft later this month. But it will make more sense to wait on drafting one, at least for this year.

May 23, 2023, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams need to wait to draft a quarterback

The way the draft picks line up for the Rams in this year's draft is going to make it hard to draft a quarterback.

The Rams have a pick in each of the first three rounds. After that, they do not have a pick until day three in the sixth round. By then, a lot of the quarterbacks in this draft class can be taken up. That is why it would make more sense to wait to draft a quarterback, if that is what the Rams are looking to do. The 2026 draft class is not deep at the quarterback position like we are used to seeing.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams will have a better shot at drafting a successful quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. We have been hearing all good things about the 2027 quarterback draft class for some time now. There are going to be a lot of quarterbacks in the 2027 class, and some could fall to the Rams depending on the need for quarterbacks in the 2027 draft. The Rams could ever find their next quarterback after Stafford.

One thing that the Rams cannot afford to do is panic about a backup quarterback and go out and draft one way too high. Stafford will be under center next season, and if he stays healthy, the Rams will have nothing to worry about. So if you are the Rams, waiting is the best option.