Rams Have More Options at QB Than You Think
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The Los Angeles Rams are one of the few teams that do not have a lot of needs when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams will go into the draft looking either at getting players that could help them win next season or looking for players of the future.
The Rams could go either way, and it will not be a problem for them. That is because the Rams are a team that is pretty much set for next season. They made key moves this offseason, and the draft is looking like a bonus for them.
The position the Rams could be looking for in the draft for the future is the quarterback position. With this draft class not being a huge quarterback-driven class, the Rams could be the first team to make a move for a quarterback after the first round.
If the right quarterback is there for the Rams and one they believe could be the successor whenever veteran MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford decides to retire, that is a pick they could make. The Rams have been great at making picks after the first.
Rams have quarterback options in the 2026 NFL Draft
The quarterback class has a few that could be an interesting option for the Rams; they are not just quarterbacks with first-round grades, as we have seen in the past. That does not mean that the Rams do not have the right things that could make that quarterback successful in the future.
The Rams would be a great place for a rookie quarterback to land. The Rams have the best play caller in head coach Sean McVay and a great quarterback to learn from.
If we have learned anything from the Rams in the draft over the years, it is that they know how to find talent and keep it to themselves.
Then, when it is time to make their pick, they get that hidden player, and then teams are wondering why they did not take them the next season, when they see how well they are doing. The Rams could do that at the quarterback position, and letting that rookie learn and develop for at least a season would be great for this team.
When the draft comes along in a few weeks, and you are waiting for a quarterback to come off the board after the first round, do not be surprised if the Rams are the first team to do that. And if they do, look out for that quarterback in the future.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.