Rams Top Assistant Aubrey Pleasant Being Sought After For Multiple DC Openings

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears the hiring cycle for the Los Angeles Rams has yet to end as one of the team's top defensive assistants has been requested to interview for multiple defensive coordinator openings.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant is a candidate for the defensive coordinator openings with the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

"It’s a busy day for Aubrey Pleasant : The #Rams AHC and passing game coordinator will meet with the #AZCardinals for their open DC position and now will interview with the #Browns for their DC job this afternoon, as well," stated Rapoport.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals, now led by former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the Browns, now led by new head coach Todd Monken, have unique situations with defensive units led by game-changers like Budda Baker and Myles Garrett.

Pleasant interviewed for the Chargers DC opening this season.

The Man In Charge

From an exclusive interview I had with Pleasant earlier this season, here is some insight into Pleasant's mindset, stemming from the Rams' preseason win over the Chargers in which Pleasant was acting head coach.

Pleasant made some interesting tactical decisions, so we dove into them as he reflected on team strategy, his execution, and the lessons he's taking with him toward his next opportunity.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant (left) and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber react in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Rams were primarily in business, the game turned on its head once the Chargers inserted Trey Lance for Taylor Heinicke at the quarterback position. Lance, a more mobile quarterback, caused issues with his ability to scramble, leading to downfield success with his throws.

"I think the thing that we just have to make sure we do a good job is understanding how the quarterbacks, when they transition, their skillsets transition with them," stated Pleasant. " I think you know, anytime you're playing defensive back in this league, you have, high stakes, high rewards. And to me, it's not about the plays that they made. Is that they were very contested plays, that they were phenomenal passes, and they were great catches.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"And I was even more excited about how those DBs and our defense responded off those plays than necessary those plays happen. I think sometimes, as a fan, when you sit back and you watch and you see these explosive plays, sometimes you think they're all equal. They're not. There's a difference between a guy running clear down the field because it's a bust, it's a difference when somebody's losing leverage, and there's also a difference when it's a great play and this is professional football. They're on scholarship, too, and when they make a good play, you tip the hat. But we definitely should have been able to keep the pocket a little bit more knowing that Trey Lance was gonna try to extend the play."

That reminded me of a story from Will Compton, where he missed a tackle. While he was beating himself up, Raheem Morris, his position coach at the time, was happy because Compton did his job and attacked the correct leg of his ball carrier. It's those little moments, those changes to the narrative, the details, that's everything. For Pleasant and his messaging, it was in that moment, his words, that mindset, the mindset of the Rams revealed itself.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant (left) talks with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's why the team was able to overcome slow starts in 2023 and 2024. It's the response, and that's exactly what Pleasant's team did against the Chargers.

The Rams would win this game via last second heroics from Stetson Bennett and Brennan Presley.

