Three Reasons Why the Cardinals Want Rams Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned on Thursday that assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant will be set to interview for the Arizona Cardinals' open defensive coordinator position.

The Cardinals, who hired Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for their head coaching role, have a lot to offer on the defensive side of the ball. Here's three reasons why the Cardinals want Aubrey Pleasant.

1. The Familiarity

LaFleur and Pleasant have worked together for the last three seasons and their connections run deep. Pleasant was an offensive consultant for LaFleur's brother Matt in Green Bay during the 2022 season, and the LaFleur's, along with Pleasant, have worked with or under Kyle Shanahan at some point in their young careers.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LaFleur is already keeping things in-house, hiring Nathaniel Hackett, Matt's old offensive coordinator for the same position in Arizona. Pleasant adds to that familiarity.

2. The Cardinals Have a Better Secondary Than the Rams

Will Johnson and Denzel Burke are two of the NFL's most intriguing young cornerbacks and Budda Baker remains the ultimate weapon in the secondary. On top of that, if the Cardinals retain Jalen Thompson, that could create natural continuity for a coach like Pleasant to mold into a premier unit.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) reacts after a pass defense against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Keep in mind that the Rams' entire defensive back room got zero money in new investments in 2025 and Pleasant made it work to rival units that cost upwards of $30 million more than Los Angeles' Plus, if Pleasant wants to run a three cornerback system, they already have Max Melton and could add Cobie Durant as well. Watch out for Kam Curl too.

3. Will Keep Arizona In The Game Long Enough For LaFleur To Win It

At the end of the day, the Cardinals hired LaFleur for his offensive mind because they believe he has the brain power to create game winning drives. LaFleur will be the Cardinals' playcaller and he wants the ball.

The beauty of Raheem Morris' and Chris Shula 's systems is that no matter what, Sean McVay would have the ability to win the ball game. The defense will keep the Cardinals in games long enough for LaFleur's offense, if executed as desired to win it.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keep in mind, the Cardinals have Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr to throw too. Plus, LaFleur knows how to balence the run and the pass at an elite level, dare I say better than McVay's pass happy nature.

Well having a defensive back guru like Pleasant grounds arieal assults.

