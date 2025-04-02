Potential Rams Sleeper WR Prospect Runs Blazing 40
In an earlier exclusive here on Rams On SI, we introduced you to a player by the name of Darius Maxwell. Maxwell, a small school wide receiver looking to make his professional football dreams come true, has taken every step possible to make his dream a reality.
Players like Maxwell are the heartbeat of a team. In a league full of millionaires, players like Maxwell, players who operate with a never-say-die attitude, become infectious, And when all players play like hungry dogs off the chain, when they play with that relentless aggression, that produces championship results.
While they hope their name gets called on draft day, players like Darius often find opportunities as UDFA's or as camp invites. They need to produce something to stand out and at his pro day, Maxwell did just that.
Maxwell put up a 4.35 40 time at Lincoln University's pro day. That mark puts him at third for receivers if he ran that time at the NFL Combine. Now you do have to sometimes take these results with a grain of salt, as pro day times have been notoriously disputed in the past, but Maxwell has speed that translates to the football field, so don't take him as a track star trying to play football.
The Rams need a speed threat to complement Tutu Atwell and considering Maxwell is experienced as a returner, if the Rams want to take Jordan Whittington off the return team or if anything happens to Xavier Smith, Maxwell can step in with ease.
Maxwell spoke to NFL Draft Diamond's Damond Talbot and said something interesting when asked about the hardest thing to overcome.
"All my life I had to deal with adversity but the biggest was being smaller than the other WR’s thank God for slot WR." Said Maxwell. "Until the coaches seen I play bigger than I am I get put in a box just for jet sweeps and stuff but when i get out there and start running routes and catching it turns into a whole different ball game every time it never fails."
Sean McVay just spoke about liking players that play big at the NFL Owners meetings. McVay also loves jet sweeps and after speaking to Maxwell myself, he's willing to do anything asked of him to help the team win.
Could be a pairing in paradise if Maxwell finds his way to Los Angeles.
